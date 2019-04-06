Santana's walk-off homer lifts Cleveland over Blue Jays

Carlos Santana homered with one out in the ninth inning and made a familiar trot around the bases, leading the Cleveland Indians to a 3-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night in a game that featured little hitting and 24 combined strikeouts.

Santana, who returned to the Indians via trade this season after signing with Philadelphia as a free agent last year, connected on a 1-0 pitch off Joe Biagini (0-1) to give the Indians their first walk-off win of 2019.

After his shot landed in the left-field bleachers, Santana rounded the infield and was mobbed at the plate by his teammates, including All-Star third baseman Jose Ramirez who wrapped him in a tight bear hug.

Earlier this week, Santana passed a test to become a U.S. citizen.

Adam Cimber (1-0) struck out two and picked up the win, and Kevin Plawecki hit his first homer for Cleveland.

Freddy Galvis hit a two-run shot for the Blue Jays.

Toronto and Cleveland came in as two of the AL's weakest-hitting teams and lived up to their billings. Toronto struck out 14 times while Cleveland's hitters fanned 10.

While both teams remain offensively challenged, they got solid outings from their starters.

Making his second career start, Toronto rookie Trent Thornton allowed two runs and three hits in 5 2/3 innings. Cleveland's Shane Bieber was even better in his first start this season, giving up two hits and striking out nine in six.

Galvis gave Thornton a 2-1 lead in the fifth with his second homer, a towering, two-run shot into the seats in right. Rowdy Tellez walked leading off, and after Bieber struck out Brandon Drury, Galvis connected on a 1-0 pitch to give the Blue Jays some much-needed life.

But Toronto's lead was short-lived as the Indians tied it in their half on Max Moroff's two-out RBI double.

Plawecki, who came to Cleveland in a January trade from the New York Mets, connected in the third inning to give the Indians a 1-0 lead. Plawecki drove a 3-2 pitch from Thornton into the left-field bleachers for only the club's third homer this season.