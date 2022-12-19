Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
MLB

Blue Jays finalize 3-year, $63M US deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt

Right-hander Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays finalized their $63 million US, three-year contract on Friday.

Left-hander Anthony Kay designated for assignment to open roster spot

The Canadian Press ·
A baseball pitcher wearing a white uniform with blue pinstripes winds up to throw a baseball.
Newly signed Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt, pictured with the Mets on Oct. 9, was 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA this year for New York, setting career highs with 30 starts, 181 2/3 innings and 167 strikeouts. (John Minchillo/The Canadian press)

Right-hander Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays finalized their $63 million US, three-year contract on Friday.

"Couldn't be more excited to call this place home for at least the next three years," Bassitt posted on Twitter along with a photo of the diamond at Rogers Centre. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to join this special group. Let's do something special."

Bassitt, 33, was 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA this year for the New York Mets, setting career highs with 30 starts, 181 2/3 innings and 167 strikeouts.

He was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in 2011 and made his big league debut with the club in 2014. Bassitt spent the next six seasons in Oakland and was an all-star in 2021.

Bassitt is 46-3 with a 3.45 ERA in right major league seasons.

He gets a $3 million signing bonus, payable within 30 days of approval of the contract by the commissioner's office, and salaries of $18 million next year and $21 million each in 2024 and 2025.

He would get a $150,000 bonus for winning a Cy Young Award, $125,000 for second, $100,000 for third, $75,000 for fourth and $50,000 for fifth. He also would get $50,000 each for making the All-Star team, winning a Gold Glove or World Series MVP, and $25,000 for League Championship Series MVP.

Bassitt has the ability to block trades to eight teams unless he consents.

Left-hander Anthony Kay was designated for assignment to open a roster spot.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now