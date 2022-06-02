Homer-happy Blue Jays go deep 3 times in victory over White Sox
Jansen, Guerrero Jr., Espinal all homer in 7-3 win; Ryu leaves game with injury
Danny Jansen, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Santiago Espinal homered as the Toronto Blue Jays extended their winning streak to a season-high seven games with a 7-3 victory over the visiting Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night.
Raimel Tapia had two doubles and Matt Chapman scored twice as the Blue Jays (29-20) won for the 11th time in 14 games.
The Toronto bullpen provided five innings of shutout relief after starter Hyun Jin Ryu left the game due to left forearm tightness. The veteran left-hander allowed two earned runs and four hits over four innings.
Each team had a leadoff homer as AJ Pollock went deep off Ryu and Espinal turned on a Michael Kopech offering in the bottom half.
Bo Bichette worked a bases-loaded walk to give Toronto a 2-1 lead in the second inning. Teoscar Hernandez and Chapman walked in the third before Jansen hit a three-run shot for his seventh homer of the season.
Chicago halved the deficit in the fourth as Andrew Vaughn led off with a liner to right field that Hernandez dropped after getting twisted while running toward the wall. Abreu followed with his sixth homer of the year.
Kopech (1-2) was pulled after throwing 85 pitches over just three innings. He allowed six hits, five earned runs and four walks while striking out four.
Ross Stripling (1-1) survived a nervous sixth inning as Chicago put runners on the corners but couldn't push a run across. The White Sox loaded the bases in the seventh but again couldn't score as David Phelps got Abreu to ground into a force out.
Guerrero provided some insurance in the eighth with a two-run shot that travelled 414 feet. His 10th homer of the season had a game-high exit velocity of 111.0 miles per hour.
Right-hander Yimi Garcia pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for Toronto. The Blue Jays outhit the White Sox 10-8.
Ryu spent almost a month on the injured list earlier this season due to left forearm inflammation. An update on his status was expected after the game.
Announced attendance was 23,312 and the game took three hours 14 minutes to play.
