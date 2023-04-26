Jansen launches 2 home runs as Blue Jays batter White Sox for 3rd consecutive win
Toronto pitcher Berrios goes 7 scoreless innings in best outing of season
Danny Jansen hit two home runs as the Toronto Blue Jays routed the Chicago White Sox 7-0 on Tuesday.
Jansen opened the scoring with a three-run homer in the second inning and added a solo shot in the sixth as Toronto (15-9) won its third straight.
Kevin Kiermaier had a two-run triple and George Springer hit an RBI single, while Whit Merrifield stretched his on-base streak to 18 games with a walk.
Relievers Nate Pearson — making his first appearance for the Blue Jays since October 2021 — and Anthony Bass held the White Sox scoreless.
Mike Clevinger (2-2) gave up six runs on seven hits and three walks, striking out three over five innings as Chicago (7-17) lost its sixth consecutive game. Tanner Banks allowed a run in his three innings of relief.
The Great Janbino is getting HOT 🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NextLevel?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NextLevel</a> <a href="https://t.co/HxsaTMes75">pic.twitter.com/HxsaTMes75</a>—@BlueJays
Berrios took the loss in his last outing, an 8-1 defeat in Houston on April 19, but he only gave up two runs over seven innings and struck out three in that decision.
He carried that momentum into Tuesday's game, striking out the first three White Sox he faced on just 16 pitches.
Clevinger was almost as efficient in the bottom of the first, giving up a single to Springer before retiring three straight Toronto hitters, including striking out Bo Bichette and Daulton Varsho.
Berrios kept humming in the second, quickly dismissing three straight batters but Clevinger ran into trouble.
The White Sox starter walked Matt Chapman and Brandon Belt to start the inning and induced a pop-fly by Merrifield, bringing Jansen to the plate.
Kiermaier added more runs in the fourth, with his triple to centre field driving in Merrifield and Jansen. It was the second triple of Kiermaier's season and 53rd of his career.
Springer then brought home Kiermaier with a single to left field for a 6-0 lead.
Berrios got into the most trouble of his night in the sixth when he gave up a leadoff single to Elvis Andrus, struck out Romy Gonzalez and Luis Robert Jr., and then gave up a base hit to Andrew Bennitendi. But Berrios punched out Eloy Jimenez for his seventh K of the night to strand Andrus on third.
Jansen hit his second homer in the bottom of the inning, launching a Banks change-up 393 feet into left-centre field. It was the fifth multihomer game of his six years in Major League Baseball.
Berrios evening ended with back-to-back strikeouts of Yasmani Grandal and Jake Burger in the top of the seventh. The superb outing lowered his earned-run average from 6.23 to 4.71.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?