Blue Jays fail to complete sweep of Red Sox as 10th-inning surge leads Boston to victory

Late-game dramatics. Post-season intensity. Even a dugout-clearing dust-up.

The Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays heightened their rivalry Wednesday in a 10-inning matchup between American League East teams who seem primed for a standings battle over the second half of the season.

Boston managed to avoid a three-game sweep by hanging on for a 6-5 victory at Rogers Centre. Matt Strahm (3-2) gave up two runs in the bottom of the 10th before getting George Springer on a flyout with runners in scoring position to end it.

"It's like playing playoff games every day," said Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo. "That's how it feels and that's all good. It's not going to stop."

Boston scored three runs in the top of the 10th as reliever David Phelps (0-2) issued two walks before hitting a batter to bring automatic runner Jackie Bradley Jr., home with the go-ahead run. Alex Verdugo tacked on a two-run double off Tim Mayza.

Santiago Espinal and Cavan Biggio drove in a run apiece in the bottom half but were left stranded as Boston (43-33) won for the eighth time in 10 games.

Verdugo also homered and Franchy Cordero had four hits for the Red Sox, who moved a half-game up on third-place Toronto with the victory. Springer hit a solo shot for the Blue Jays (42-33).

"We fell a little bit short but we're just going to keep fighting, keep getting after it and keep trying to win games," said Toronto starter Alek Manoah.

After starting a rally with a pinch-hit single in a walkoff victory a night earlier, Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk helped get the offence going again in the series finale.

He drew a leadoff walk from Boston starter Nick Pivetta in the second inning and moved to second on a Raimel Tapia single. Espinal later drove in Kirk with the game's opening run.

Cordero tied it when he scored on a Rob Refsnyder sacrifice fly in the third. Tension rose in the bottom half of the frame after Pivetta hit Kirk in the left elbow with a pitch.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., had some words for the Victoria native from the dugout and led the charge as the dugouts and bullpens emptied. The two squads mostly jawed with each other and Springer corralled Guerrero to help prevent things from escalating.

The dugouts clear after Alejandro Kirk of the Toronto Blue Jays was hit by a pitch in the third inning. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Kirk, one of the hottest hitters in the major leagues, stayed in the game.

"I don't know what the intents were," Montoyo said. "I won't be able to read their minds, I'm not that smart. I just know what I know but I keep it to myself."

Toronto loaded the bases but Tapia struck out to end the threat.

"I don't hit a lot of guys," Pivetta said. "I think it's unwarranted the way they reacted. It's not what I'm trying to do in that situation."

Springer put a charge into the announced crowd of 27,601 in the fifth inning with his 15th homer of the season. His defensive skills were in form, too, as he made a nice diving catch in the sixth on a sinking liner from J.D. Martinez.

Xander Bogaerts singled later in the frame and scored on Verdugo's sixth homer of the year.

Pivetta was pulled after issuing a leadoff walk to Biggio in the seventh inning. The Canadian was treated to a chorus of boos as he walked to the dugout.

Toronto pulled even in the eighth inning. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., hit a one-out double and pinch-runner Bradley Zimmer scored on a Tapia double off reliever Ryan Brasier.

The Red Sox had a runner on third base with one out in the ninth inning against Jordan Romano but he struck out pinch-hitter Bobby Dalbec and got Bradley on a flyout.

The game took three hours 54 minutes to play.

Probable pitchers

The probable pitchers for Toronto's upcoming five-game series against Tampa Bay have yet to be formally unveiled but manager Charlie Montoyo said Yusei Kikuchi was tabbed for the opener Thursday night.

Jose Berrios will pitch Friday and Kevin Gausman will start Saturday, although it wasn't determined whether he'd start Game 1 or 2 of the doubleheader.

Former Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin will be honoured during the pre-game ceremonies on Canada Day to recognize his impact on Canadian baseball.

The four-time all-star was born in Toronto and raised in Montreal. Martin played 1,693 big-league games over 14 seasons before retiring last month.

Blue Jays add 3-time World Series champion to bullpen

His activation not official until Wednesday, Blue Jays pitcher Sergio Romo watched from a stadium restaurant as his new team earned a walkoff victory over Boston a night earlier at Rogers Centre.

Enjoying a beverage on his own after passing his physical, the 39-year-old reliever — a three-time World Series champion with the San Francisco Giants — was impressed.

"Just the fight, these guys want to win and they expect to win," Romo said in a pre-game media availability. "They showed it yesterday. Backs against the ropes and they still fought it out and it wasn't just on one shot either. It was a hit, a walk, this and that.

"Everyone contributed, so it was cool. It was fun to see and I'm glad I'm here."

The Blue Jays agreed to terms with the right-hander on a one-year big-league contract. Toronto also optioned right-hander Shaun Anderson to Triple-A Buffalo and transferred left-hander Tayler Saucedo to the 60-day injured list.

Romo, who spent a month on the IL this season due to right shoulder inflammation, was recently released by Seattle after posting an 8.16 earned-run average in 17 games. He was 1-1 with a 4.67 ERA over 66 appearances last year for Oakland and has a 42-35 mark over his 15-year career with a 3.20 ERA.

"I come in here fearless, happy and appreciative, so let's go," Romo said. "I'm hungry too. I want to win. I've been blessed with three rings. By the end of my career, I wouldn't mind being able to say there's four."

It didn't take long for him to get settled in. An engaging, affable sort, Romo was holding court in the clubhouse with his new teammates before the finale of a three-game series against the Red Sox.

That kind of interaction may be where the Brawley, Calif., native is most valuable.

It's unclear how much gas he has left in the tank and what kind of leverage situation he'll be used in. But if his championship pedigree can rub off on a young team — even if it's just with a casual chat in the bullpen — then Romo could be an asset.

"I'm excited to add his experience, his skillset, his track record to the organization," said general manager Ross Atkins. "I'm really excited about his mindset and I think our team is excited as well."

The veteran right-hander also has history with Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo. Romo played for Tampa Bay over parts of two seasons ('17, '18) when Montoyo was on the Rays' coaching staff.

"Well you know he's not going to be nervous in any situation," Montoyo said. "We know that for sure."

After a wide-ranging 20-minute chat with reporters, Romo was all smiles as he threw balls in the outfield to bullpen catcher Alex Andreopoulos before the game.

"I'm noticing they've got this camaraderie here, plus the talent, plus the aspirations," Romo said. "It's kind of hard not to be excited to be here."