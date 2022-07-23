Manoah sets tone as Blue Jays defeat Red Sox for 5th straight win
All-star pitcher strikes out 7 while allowing 1 run, 7 hits across 6 innings in 4-1 win
All-star Alek Manoah pitched six sharp innings as the Toronto Blue Jays relied more on his arm than their bats to keep up their season-long dominance of the Red Sox, beating host Boston 4-1 Saturday.
Boston lost for the eighth time in nine games. Red Sox fans were sure to get a cheer on Sunday, however, when former slugger David Ortiz was inducted into the Hall of Fame — plenty of them headed to Cooperstown, New York, to see Big Papi enshrined.
Manoah (11-4) allowed one run, on a homer by Bobby Dalbec that cleared everything in left field in the second, and seven hits. He walked none, struck out seven and lowered his ERA to 2.24.
Alek Manoah: ...chair salesman 🪑 <a href="https://t.co/5jHrlQzMUe">pic.twitter.com/5jHrlQzMUe</a>—@BlueJays
The animated Manoah barked at the Boston bench after ending his outing with three straight strikeouts. He fanned fellow all-star Xander Bogaerts to start that late flourish.
Jordan Romano pitched a scoreless ninth for his league-leading 21st save.
"SaVe SoMe RuNs FoR tOmOrRoW"<br><br>We're on the board 👍 <a href="https://t.co/UxJyny2E6M">pic.twitter.com/UxJyny2E6M</a>—@BlueJays
Toronto got seven hits a day after pounding out 29, and improved to 9-3 against the Red Sox this year. The Blue Jays are 3 1/2 games ahead of Boston for the AL's final wild-card spot.
After teeing off the previous night at Fenway Park, the Blue Jays pieced together a three-run third off rookie Kutter Crawford (2-3). Santiago Espinal and George Springer hit RBI singles and Alejandro Kirk had a sacrifice fly.
