Red Sox complete 3-game sweep of Blue Jays behind Verdugo's 9th-inning homer

A second sweep of the Blue Jays this summer gave the Boston Red Sox seven straight wins against Toronto.

It also plunged the Blue Jays to a dismal 7-20 record against American League East Division rivals.

Alex Verdugo greeted Toronto closer Jordan Romano with a first-pitch solo home run in the ninth inning to cap the visiting Red Sox's 5-4 comeback win on Sunday. The fifth-place Red Sox (43-42) now trail the Blue Jays (45-40) in the American League East Division standings by two games.

The first four batters in Boston's lineup went a combined 18 for 35 in the three-game set, including a five-hit finale for leadoff man Jarren Duran and three singles from Rafael Devers.

"They've out-hit us every game for one, did some damage," Blue Jays manager John Schneider said of Boston's mastery against his team this year.

"It's always at the top of the order, whether it's Duran or Devers. Justin Turner's big after that. He changes the complexion of their bats. He gave us trouble."

DUGIE IS BUILT DIFFERENT. <a href="https://t.co/M3RpYGbEPC">pic.twitter.com/M3RpYGbEPC</a> —@RedSox

Duran gave Toronto starter Kevin Gausman issues. The outfielder touched Gausman for three of his four doubles. Duran made it a five-hit game with a check-swing infield hit in the eighth inning.

"First one was a bloop hit, but his speed obviously, makes it a double and even the ground ball in the middle [in the third], as I said, his speed makes it a double," Gausman said.

"He's a pretty impressive athlete, and you have to give him credit. But I got to do a better job of getting him out."

After a draining 28-pitch first inning, Gausman only lasted five innings, surrendering two runs on five hits and a walk. However, he struck out seven to boost his total to an AL-leading 146 on the year.

Despite falling behind 2-1 in the third inning after Devers knocked in Duran for the second time, Toronto recovered to snatch a 3-2 advantage thanks to Bo Bichette's two RBIs with a single in the bottom of the third.

Verdugo threw out Bichette at second base, who tried to stretch his hit into a double.

Brandon Belt provided a two-run cushion with a one-out blast in the sixth before 41,455 at Rogers Centre off reliever Nick Pivetta of Victoria, B.C.

No RAKE limit for Belt 😏<br><br>It's a TWO-homer game! <a href="https://t.co/z4ZoIEK69w">pic.twitter.com/z4ZoIEK69w</a> —@BlueJays

The Red Sox, however, mounted a comeback against trusty Toronto relievers Erik Swanson and Romano (3-4).

"Their appearances are up there for this time of year," Schneider said. "(Swanson) has thrown a lot. And it seems like we're always playing a tight game.

"In those games, those guys will be called upon when they are available. That's probably catching up to them."

In the seventh, the Red Sox tied the game at 4-4 against Swanson. Duran opened the inning with his fourth double and scored on Turner's single to right field.

Turner then hustled on Verdugo's groundout to third, scoring on a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. throwing error.

Romano began the ninth inning with a four-seam fastball that wound up 415 feet away in the right-field seats.

Boston reliever Chris Martin (3-4) notched the win.

Belt also homered in the first.

The Blue Jays received a break when Boston starter Garrett Whitlock departed after an inning because of right elbow tightness, forcing the Red Sox to use a series of relievers to finish the game.

The Blue Jays have Monday off before beginning their final week leading up to the all-star break. Toronto has a pair of three-game road sets against the Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers.

Toronto starter Chris Bassitt (8-5) will face White Sox righty Lucas Giolito (6-5) in the opener at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday.