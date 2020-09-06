Yairo Munoz hits walkoff single as Red Sox top Blue Jays

Xander Bogaerts hit a tying homer in the ninth inning and catcher Christian Vazquez manufactured the winning run with his legs, rallying the Boston Red Sox past the Toronto Blue Jays 9-8 on Saturday night.

Bogaerts' leadoff shot to centre field off closer Anthony Bass (2-3) made it 8-all before Vazquez reached on a fielder's choice with one out. Vazquez stole second and advanced to third as catcher Caleb Joseph's throw sailed into centre field for an error.

Yairo Munoz hit a dribbler to third, but Travis Shaw's throw to the plate was off target and Vazquez slid in safely.

Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a two-run homer, Rafael Devers homered and had three RBIs, and J.D. Martinez and Bobby Dalbec added solo shots for Boston. Mike Kickham (1-0) struck out four in two scoreless innings.

The Red Sox have won two straight after losing five of six.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue Jays, and Teoscar Hernandez had three hits including a solo homer.

Toronto has dropped four of seven, but still leads Detroit and Baltimore by three games for the second AL wild card.