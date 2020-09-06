Yairo Munoz hits walkoff single as Red Sox top Blue Jays
Toronto still leads Detroit, Baltimore by 3 games for the 2nd AL wild card
Xander Bogaerts hit a tying homer in the ninth inning and catcher Christian Vazquez manufactured the winning run with his legs, rallying the Boston Red Sox past the Toronto Blue Jays 9-8 on Saturday night.
Bogaerts' leadoff shot to centre field off closer Anthony Bass (2-3) made it 8-all before Vazquez reached on a fielder's choice with one out. Vazquez stole second and advanced to third as catcher Caleb Joseph's throw sailed into centre field for an error.
Yairo Munoz hit a dribbler to third, but Travis Shaw's throw to the plate was off target and Vazquez slid in safely.
Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a two-run homer, Rafael Devers homered and had three RBIs, and J.D. Martinez and Bobby Dalbec added solo shots for Boston. Mike Kickham (1-0) struck out four in two scoreless innings.
The Red Sox have won two straight after losing five of six.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue Jays, and Teoscar Hernandez had three hits including a solo homer.
Toronto has dropped four of seven, but still leads Detroit and Baltimore by three games for the second AL wild card.
