Blue Jays explode for 8 home runs in dominant win over Red Sox
Toronto's Guerrero Jr. hits MLB-leading 21st HR, Hernandez belts pair of 3-run homers
Teoscar Hernandez belted a pair of three-run homers over the Green Monster — two of Toronto's eight longballs — and Marcus Semien extended his road hitting streak to 26 games as the Blue Jays pounded the Boston Red Sox 18-4 on Sunday.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Cavan Biggio, Rowdy Tellez and Semien also went deep for the Blue Jays, a day after they belted five homers in a 7-2 victory. Guerrero's was his major league-leading 21st.
"It's unbelievable," Hernandez said. "I'm hoping it can be like that every day so we can have fun and laugh the whole game."
Bichette had four of Toronto's season-high 20 hits, and Guerrero, Hernandez and Gurriel each had three. The Jays also reached a season high for runs.
Xander Bogaerts and Bobby Dalbec homered for Boston, which captured the series opener before Toronto's power surge.
Vlad Guerrero Jr. is the fastest <a href="https://twitter.com/BlueJays?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BlueJays</a> hitter to reach 21 HR in a season (63 games) since Carlos Delgado in 2000. <a href="https://t.co/X4AqdMzp0M">pic.twitter.com/X4AqdMzp0M</a>—@MLBStats
Toronto hit five homers in two straight games for the third time in team history, also in 2020 and 2017.
Ray (4-2) struck out 10 over six innings, giving up three runs, four hits and three walks.
The Blue Jays grabbed a 4-0 lead in the first against Martin Perez on Hernandez's three-run homer and a solo shot from Gurriel.
Semien's drive into the batters' eye in center made it 5-0 in the second, prompting loud boos from the Fenway Park crowd. Those quickly turned to mock cheers when Red Sox manager Alex Cora came out to pull Perez after the next batter, Bichette, singled.
The Red Sox have given up 53 runs in their last six games.
Perez (4-4) retired only four batters, getting tagged for five runs on six hits. In his last two starts, he's allowed 11 runs in 3 1/3 innings, ballooning his ERA from 3.09 to 4.52.
"I'm not locating the ball where I want to," he said. "The last two they have been hitting good against me, that's part of the game."
Toronto broke it open with four runs in the fourth and four more in the fifth, making it 13-1. Hernandez hit his second three-run shot, a drive estimated at 440 feet that left Fenway in the fourth, after Guerrero's RBI single.
Bo Bichette is the 3rd player in <a href="https://twitter.com/BlueJays?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BlueJays</a> history with 4 H and 5 R in a game (Josh Donaldson 2015, Orlando Hudson 2004). <a href="https://t.co/gQb49TUGaR">pic.twitter.com/gQb49TUGaR</a>—@MLBStats
In the fifth, Bichette's three-run shot also left the park.
In the last two games, Toronto has hit nine homers over the fabled left-field wall.
RHP Ryan Weber, recalled from Triple-A Worcester before the game, went 5 2/3 innings, allowing 11 runs on 11 hits and striking out seven.
Boston utility player Marwin Gonzalez worked a perfect eighth, bringing cheers from the crowd with most of his pitches in the mid-40s mph range.
Second baseman Christian Arroyo pitched the ninth, giving up two unearned runs on Tellez's homer.
Trainer's room
Blue Jays: Placed Saturday's winning pitcher, Steven Matz, on the COVID-19-related injured list. "He's still going through additional testing," manager Charlie Montoyo said. "The guys that were around him that are vaccinated came back negative, and that's good news."
Red Sox: Bogaerts was in the lineup after missing the last two games with a sore left knee. ... 3B Rafael Devers got the day off, with 1B Dalbec moving across the diamond.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?