Blue Jays-Red Sox game postponed due to thunderstorms, will be made up in Toronto
The game between the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday was postponed because of thunderstorms. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader August 7 in Toronto.
The teams conclude their series Wednesday. It will be the last of 23 major league games played this season at Buffalo's Sahlen Field, home of the Blue Jays' Triple-A affiliate. The Blue Jays will return to Toronto for a homestand beginning July 30 after the Canadian government granted the team an exemption to the U.S.-Canada travel ban.
Toronto entered Tuesday in third place in the AL East, seven games behind first-place Boston. The Red Sox won 13-4 on Monday.
Red Sox right-hander Garrett Richards (5-5, 4.91 ERA) was scheduled to start Tuesday against Blue Jays right-hander Thomas Hatch, who was to make his season debut.
Right-hander Tanner Houck (0-2, 3.38) was scheduled to start for the Red Sox on Wednesday against Blue Jays left-hander Robbie Ray (8-4, 2.93).
