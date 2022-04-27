Blue Jays beat Red Sox in extras after Springer hits clutch game-tying homer in 9th
Toronto outfielder Tapia hits game-winning sacrifice fly in 10th to clinch victory
George Springer hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning and Raimel Tapia hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th to give the Toronto Blue Jays a wild 6-5 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.
Matt Barnes (0-1) struck out Matt Chapman before Tapia lifted a fly ball to left field off Matt Strahm that brought home Bichette with the winning run.
Jordan Romano (1-1) retired the Red Sox in order in the top of the 10th as Toronto (12-6) won for the sixth time in seven games.
Boston's Jake Diekman blew a save opportunity in the ninth as Toronto pulled even with a three-run frame. Tapia led off with a double and scored when Santiago Espinal followed with a double of his own.
Diekman fanned pinch-hitter Lourdes Gurriel Jr., and Bradley Zimmer before Springer turned on a 96-m.p.h. fastball for his fourth homer of the year.
Baseballs...I launch that 😎 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SpringerDinger?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SpringerDinger</a> <a href="https://t.co/r2gn0YwzVu">pic.twitter.com/r2gn0YwzVu</a>—@BlueJays
The Red Sox had broken open a tight game with four runs in the eighth inning off Toronto reliever Yimi Garcia, who lasted just one-third of a frame. Trevor Story and Xander Bogaerts keyed the Boston attack with RBI doubles as Garcia allowed an earned run for the first time in nine appearances this season.
Boston (7-11) has dropped four in a row and six of its last seven.
Boston starter Nick Pivetta, a Victoria native, retired the first six batters in order before issuing a leadoff walk to Espinal in the third inning.
Gosuke Katoh reached on a fielder's choice and Zimmer walked before trying a double-steal attempt. The Red Sox successfully challenged the safe call at second base and it likely saved them a run as Springer followed with a single to bring home Katoh.
Boston answered with an unearned run in the fourth after catcher Zack Collins threw well wide of second base on a Bogaerts steal attempt. Bogaerts took third on the play and scored on a sacrifice fly by Kike Hernandez.
No Raim' or reason to EVER count us out! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WALKOFF?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WALKOFF</a> <a href="https://t.co/CXEmHjxGkp">pic.twitter.com/CXEmHjxGkp</a>—@BlueJays
Toronto regained the lead in the bottom half of the frame when Espinal drove in Guerrero from second base with a single.
Garcia gave up singles to pinch-hitter Rafael Devers and Christian Vazquez to set up Boston's eighth-inning rally. Alex Verdugo brought home a run on a sacrifice fly and Hernandez added an RBI infield single.
Pivetta struck out six over 4 2/3 innings. He gave up three hits, walked four batters and allowed two earned runs.
Announced attendance was 22,611. The game took three hours 47 minutes to play.
