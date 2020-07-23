Guerrero Jr.'s blast over Green Monster leads Jays past Red Sox in final tune-up
Toronto season opener set for Friday in Tampa Bay
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., went deep and starter Trent Thornton pitched three shutout innings as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 2-0 on Wednesday in rain-shortened exhibition action.
Guerrero took a 3-2 pitch from lefty Brian Johnson over the Green Monster in left field with Cavan Biggio aboard for two runs in the top of the fourth inning, breaking open a scoreless game that was called off in the middle of the fifth because of weather.
Thornton allowed just one hit and struck out three with no walks, facing a total of 10 batters before giving way to Shun Yamaguchi. Yamaguchi gave up one hit in an inning of relief.
Boston starter Zack Godley didn't allow a hit, with one walk and two strikeouts before Johnson came on for two innings.
Jays shortstop Bo Bichette made a highlight-reel play in the field when he dove towards the hole towards third to snag a grounder before getting up and throwing to first to get J.D. Martinez by a stride in the bottom of the third.
Toronto travels to Tampa Bay to face the Rays in the season opener for both clubs on Friday.
