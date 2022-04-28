Manoah records 7 punch-outs as Blue Jays secure series win over Red Sox
Toronto's Kirk drives in game's lone run with 2-out single in 3rd inning
Alek Manoah struck out seven and pitched three-hit ball over seven innings, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the visiting Boston Red Sox 1-0 on Thursday.
Manoah, in his second season, won his eighth in a row dating to last year. The Blue Jays have gone 20-4 in his 24 career starts.
The Blue Jays' lone run was unearned off starter Garrett Whitlock (1-1) in the third inning. Lourdes Gurriell Jr. reached on a one-out error to Red Sox shortstop Christian Arroyo, moved to second after a walk to Raimel Tapia and scored on Alejandro Kirk's two-out single.
Captain <a href="https://twitter.com/alejandro_kirk?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@alejandro_kirk</a> gets us started 🚀 <a href="https://t.co/Vcyfc0ZdOJ">pic.twitter.com/Vcyfc0ZdOJ</a>—@BlueJays
After yielding a one-out single to Alex Verdugo in the first inning, Manoah retired 12 batters in a row before Arroyo's single in the fifth.
A leadoff double down the right-field line from Kike Hernandez was snuffed out in the seventh inning. After a sacrifice bunt from Jackie Bradley Jr., Manoah got Arroyo on a lineout to shortstop and Bobby Dalbec to foul out near the Red Sox dugout.
Adam Cimber took over for Manoah with a 1-2-3 eighth, and Toronto closer Jordan Romano finished off Boston in the ninth for his ninth save.
Whitlock allowed four hits, walked two and struck out two over three innings, throwing 61 pitches in his second career start.
