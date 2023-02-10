Bichette, Blue Jays avoid arbitration by agreeing to 3-year, $33.6M deal
The Toronto Blue Jays and shortstop Bo Bichette avoided arbitration after the two sides agreed to terms on a three-year, $33.6 million US contract, the team announced Thursday.
24-year-old shortstop hit for .290 average last season with 24 home runs, 93 RBIs
The Toronto Blue Jays and shortstop Bo Bichette avoided arbitration after the two sides agreed to terms on a three-year, $33.6 million US contract, the team announced Thursday.
The deal would cover Bichette's remaining years of arbitration eligibility. He could still become a free agent after the 2025 season.
Bichette, a 24-year-old native of Orlando, Fla., hit .290 last season with 24 homers and 93 RBIs.
Selected in the second round (No. 66 overall) of the 2016 draft by the Blue Jays, Bichette is considered one of the franchise's young cornerstones along with slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and ace Alek Manoah.
Over parts of four big-league seasons, Bichette has a .297 average, a .340 on-base percentage and .831 OPS (on-base plus slugging).
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?