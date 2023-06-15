Jansen's 2 home runs not enough as Blue Jays drop series against Orioles

Adley Rutschman and Austin Hays homered, Anthony Santander singled in the tiebreaking run in the sixth inning and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 Thursday behind a strong pitching performance by Tyler Wells.

Rutchman went 3 for 4 to help the Orioles overcome a pair of homers by Toronto's Danny Jansen in the deciding matchup of the three-game series.

Baltimore has won six of seven and owns the second-best record in the majors (43-25).

Wells (6-2) allowed two runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings. The right-hander struck out eight and walked one in winning his third straight start.

Yennier Cano got the next three outs, and Felix Bautista struck out Matt Chapman with two on and two outs in the eighth inning before working a perfect ninth for his 18th save.

With the score tied at 2, Toronto reliever Yimi Garcia (1-3) got the first two outs in the sixth before giving up singles to Hays and Rutschman. Santander followed with a sharp grounder that glanced off the glove of first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for an RBI single.

Hays provided a two-run cushion with a bases-empty drive in the eighth.

Baltimore scraped together a first-inning run with a walk, a wild pitch and a two-out single by Gunnar Henderson. Toronto tied it in the third with one swing of Jansen's bat.

Jansen connected again in the fifth for his sixth career multi-homer game. Rutschman answered in the bottom half with a solo shot, his ninth home run of the season.

Toronto starter Yusel Kikuchi gave up two runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings.

WATCH | Blue Jays program provides safe space for girls in elementary school: