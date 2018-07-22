Jays rally in 8th to complete sweep of Orioles
Randal Grichuk, Yangervis Solarte each homer in comeback victory
Yangervis Solarte blasted a two-run homer in Toronto's four-run eighth inning as the Blue Jays rallied to beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-4 on Sunday for a sweep of the series between the AL East's worst teams.
Randal Grichuk also hit a two-run shot off Brad Brach to spark the eighth-inning comeback from a 4-1 deficit, and Solarte went deep off Tanner Scott (1-2) for the winning runs.
John Axford (4-1) earned the win and Tyler Clippard pitched the ninth for the save.
The Orioles had taken a 4-1 lead in the top of the eighth on a Renato Nunez RBI double off Axford and an error to Toronto second baseman Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
Solarte also hit an RBI double earlier in the game as Toronto (46-52) improved to 9-1 against Baltimore this season.
Jonathan Schoop gave the Orioles (28-72) a 2-1 lead in the sixth with a solo homer off Joe Biagini. Jace Peterson also drove in a run.
