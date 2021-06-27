Guerrero Jr. drives in a pair to lift Jays past Orioles

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in two runs to raise his major league-leading RBI total to 66, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 on Sunday.

The Blue Jays tallied 12 hits in closing out a four-game series with their seventh win in eight games. Four of those victories came against the Orioles, who have dropped 16 of 18.

Toronto got two hits apiece from Guerrero, Cavan Biggio, Marcus Semien, Teoscar Hernandez and Reese McGuire. It was the Blue Jays' 34th game with 10 or more hits, matching the Astros for most in the majors.

Ross Stripling (3-4) earned his first win in four starts, allowing two runs and six hits in five-plus innings.

Patrick Murphy replaced Stripling with runners on the corners and escaped the jam with a strikeout and a double-play grounder. Jordan Romano got three outs for his sixth save.

Guerrero's two-run double in the third gave the Blue Jays a 3-1 lead. Guerrero then appeared to score from second on Biggio's base hit, but Austin Wynns tagged Guerrero's hand just before he brushed home plate, and the call was overturned by a video review.

Baltimore got one back on Ramon Urias' RBI double in the fifth, but Biggio made it 5-2 when he doubled home Guerrero and Hernandez in the bottom half.

Orioles starter Jorge Lopez (2-10) was charged with five runs and 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Ryan Mountcastle hit his 13th homer in the first, breaking a streak of five games without a homer for the Orioles, their longest in nine seasons.

