Blue Jays hammer Orioles in series finale

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homered to ignite a seven-run sixth inning, Cavan Biggio went deep twice and the Toronto Blue Jays hammered the Baltimore Orioles 12-3 Thursday night.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Danny Jansen had three hits and two RBIs apiece for the Blue Jays, who re-discovered their offense against the woeful Orioles. After scoring eight runs during a five-game skid, Toronto tallied 20 in the final two games of the series.

In this one, the Blue Jays reached a season high in runs and hits (17).

Playing in his 15th major league game, Biggio hit solo shots in the second and seventh innings. He came in batting .146 with one home run and three RBIs.

Toronto used seven hits and two walks in the sixth to turn a 2-2 game into a blowout. Gurriel started the onslaught with a drive to center off Gabriel Ynoa (0-3), and Freddy Galvis and Jansen added two-run singles before Guerrero and Justin Smoak capped the Blue Jays' biggest inning of the year with RBI singles.

Marcus Stroman (4-8) was the beneficiary of the offensive display after receiving only 26 runs of support in his previous 14 starts. The right-hander allowed two runs, one earned, and seven hits over six innings.

The Orioles beat Toronto on Tuesday before dropping two straight — making this the 14th successive series that Baltimore has failed to win (0-13-1) since taking two of three from the White Sox on April 22-24.

Chance Sisco homered and Anthony Santander hit a pair of RBI singles for the Orioles, whose minus-133 run differential is the worst in the majors.