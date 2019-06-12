Jays call up Canadian pitcher Jordan Romano as Giles hits IL

Canadian right-hander Jordan Romano is in the major leagues for the first time.

The Toronto Blue Jays selected the native of Markham, Ont., to their major-league roster on Wednesday. In a corresponding move, closer Ken Giles was placed on the 10-day injured list with right elbow inflammation, retroactive to last Sunday.

A 10th-round pick of the Blue Jays in 2014, Romano was selected by the Chicago White Sox in last year's Rule 5 draft and was then traded to the Texas Rangers that day for cash considerations.

On March 23, he was returned to the Blue Jays and later assigned to triple-A Buffalo.

Romano, 26, is 1-2 with a 6.10 ERA in 31 innings for Buffalo this year. He is 24-18 with a 3.52 ERA in 99 career minor-league games.

The Blue Jays also made a late change to their starting rotation, replacing the struggling Edwin Jackson with right-hander Derek Law for Wednesday night's game against the Baltimore Orioles.

No reason was given when the Blue Jays announced the decision.

Jackson, on his record-tying 14th MLB team, is 0-4 with an 11.90 ERA in five starts for Toronto this year.

Law was scheduled to make his first career start in his four seasons in the majors on Wednesday. He is 0-1 with a 5.89 ERA in 18 1/3 innings in 14 games for the Blue Jays this year.

Toronto (23-43) has lost five games in a row.

The Blue Jays also transferred right-hander Clay Buchholz (back/shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Wednesday. He is eligible to be reinstated on July 8.