Blue Jays fall short of completing 4-game sweep of Orioles after extra inning loss
Toronto starting pitcher Chase Anderson strikes out 8, concedes 1 run in 5 innings
Jose Iglesias and Bryan Holaday had RBI doubles in the 11th inning for Baltimore, and Iglesias threw out the potential tying run at home plate as the Orioles salvaged a 4-3 win against the Toronto Blue Jays to break a five-game losing streak.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had an RBI single in the 11th to draw Toronto closer but was thrown out at the plate trying to score on a Rowdy Tellez hit. Right fielder Santander missed the cutoff man, but Iglesias ranged over from his shortstop position to deliver the relay from near the right field line.
Iglesias and Santander each had two hits for Baltimore, and Cesar Valdez (1-1) worked two innings to earn the win.
Toronto's Teoscar Hernandez threw out Mason Williams at home plate in the 10th inning to complete a double play, but the Blue Jays couldn't capitalize in their half of the frame.
🗣 CANNOOOON from the right of 'em 🗣<br><br>🚀 <a href="https://twitter.com/TeoscarH?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TeoscarH</a> 🚀 <a href="https://t.co/byht9RzAt9">pic.twitter.com/byht9RzAt9</a>—@BlueJays
Gurriel had three hits for Toronto, which had its four-game winning streak snapped.
Toronto scored twice in the fifth inning when Baltimore's Hanser Alberto threw wildly on a grounder to take a 2-1 lead. Baltimore tied it in the sixth on an RBI double by Santander.
Gurriel was thrown out by Alberto at home in the sixth while trying to score on a grounder. Gurriel had stolen third, somehow avoiding the tag of Rio Ruiz even though the throw beat him by several feet.
Toronto starter Chase Anderson recorded eight strikeouts in five innings.
Baltimore's Keegan Akin struck out six batters over 4 1/3 innings in his first career start.
