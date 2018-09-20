Orioles hold off Blue Jays to avoid series sweep

Rookie DJ Stewart hit his first major league home run and the Baltimore Orioles used five pitchers to avoid a three-game sweep by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 Wednesday night.

The Orioles bounced back one night after taking their 108th loss of the season, the most since moving to Baltimore in 1954. They remained three away from the franchise mark set by the 1939 St. Louis Browns.

Jimmy Yacabonis started for Baltimore and threw four scoreless innings, followed by Mike Wright (4-2), who blanked the Blue Jays over two innings. Miguel Castro allowed a solo homer to Billy McKinney in the eighth that cut the lead to 2-1 before Tanner Scott managed the final out of the inning.

Mychal Givens picked up his eighth save for Baltimore.

Stewart, who was promoted Sept. 11 from Triple-A Norfolk, gave the Orioles the lead when he led off the third with a towering shot off Estrada that caromed off the right-field foul pole. He also had a double in the seventh and scored an insurance run on a single by Cedric Mullins off Tim Mayza.

Toronto won the season series 14-5.

The Blue Jays' Marco Estrada (7-13) bounced back from his previous outing when he tied a career-high by allowing eight runs against the Yankees. He was charged with one run and four hits with five strikeouts and one walk over six innings.

The Blue Jays loaded the bases in the fourth against Yacabonis, who was making his fifth career start. However, he escaped the jam when Kendrys Morales hit a fly ball to Adam Jones, who threw out McKinney trying to score from third. It was Jones' 99th career assist and first in right field.

Osuna case delayed

Former Blue Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna's assault case has been put over to next week, the same day his new team is in Toronto for a game.

The 23-year-old was charged in May with assault in an alleged domestic incident.

Major League Baseball suspended Osuna without pay for 75 games for violating its domestic violence policy and he was later dealt to the Houston Astros.

Osuna's lawyer has said his client is remorseful over the incident but plans to plead not guilty if it goes to trial.

The lawyer has also said he was hoping for a peace bond that could lead to withdrawal of the assault charge.

The case is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 25.