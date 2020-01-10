Blue Jays avoid arbitration by agreeing to deals with Giles, Drury and Shoemaker
The Toronto Blue Jays avoided arbitration with three players on Friday by agreeing to terms on one-year deals with closer Ken Giles, right-hander Matt Shoemaker and infielder Brandon Drury.
Toronto has no remaining arbitration-eligible players on the roster
The Toronto Blue Jays avoided arbitration with three players on Friday by agreeing to terms on one-year deals with closer Ken Giles, right-hander Matt Shoemaker and infielder Brandon Drury.
Giles, who was 2-3 last season with 23 saves and a 1.87 earned-run average, will get $9.6 million US for the 2020 season, the Blue Jays said in a release.
Shoemaker was 3-0 with a 1.57 ERA over five starts before undergoing knee surgery that ended his season. His deal is worth $4.2 million.
Drury, who hit 15 homers and drove in 41 runs last season, gets a contract worth $2.05 million.
The Blue Jays have no remaining arbitration-eligible players on the roster.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.