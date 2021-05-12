Guerrero Jr. sparks rally to help Blue Jays claim series opener in Atlanta
Defensive lapse from Freeman allows Toronto's Hernandez to cash in winning run
Vladimir Guerrero homered and drove in three runs and the Toronto Blue Jays took advantage of Atlanta's indecisive fielding in the eighth inning, rallying past Atlanta 5-3 Tuesday night.
Guerrero had three hits, including a tying single in a three-run eighth.
Ronald Acuna Jr. hit his major league-leading 11th homer for Atlanta. Marcell Ozuna also connected.
A single by Bo Bichette loaded the bases before Guerrero's single made it 3-all.
With the bases still loaded, Teoscar Hernandez hit a grounder to first baseman Freddie Freeman, who was off the bag. Freeman looked to the plate, paused and had no play with no fielder covering first. The play was ruled a run-scoring infield single for Hernandez for a 4-3 lead. Jacob Webb's walk to Cavan Biggio forced in another run.
The lead is ours thanks to this @TeoscarH ROCKET
Trent Thornton (1-0) pitched a scoreless seventh.
Jordan Romano survived a stressful ninth to earn his first save. Romano gave up a single to Austin Riley with one out before walking pinch-hitter Pablo Sandoval with two outs. Ehire Adrianza's flyball to left field ended the game.
Guerrero's two-run homer off Bryse Wilson tied it at 2 in the sixth. Guerrero put his forefinger to his lips as he jogged around the bases, encouraging silence from the crowd of 21,688.
PLAKATA
Minutes later, home fans cheered when Ozuna's homer off Robbie Ray in the sixth gave Atlanta a 3-2 lead.
Wilson was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett for the start as manager Brian Snitker created extra rest for his normal five starters. The right-hander allowed two runs in six innings.
Ray set a season high with 10 strikeouts while giving up three runs on five hits, including two homers, in six innings.
