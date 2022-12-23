Blue Jays acquire slugger Varsho from Diamondbacks for top prospect Moreno, Gurriel Jr.
The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired outfielder Daulton Varsho from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., and catcher Gabriel Moreno.
Former Arizona outfielder hit 27 home runs in 2021, gives Toronto left-handed bat
Varsho hit 27 homers and drove in 74 runs for the Diamondbacks last season.
He gives the Blue Jays a much-needed power bat from the left side.
Gurriel spent five seasons with Toronto. He hit five homers and drove in 52 runs last season.
Moreno was one of Toronto's top prospects. He made his big-league debut last June and hit .319 in 25 games last season.
