Blue Jays acquire catcher Zack Collins in trade with White Sox

The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired catcher Zack Collins from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for catcher Reese McGuire.

Collins, 27, hit 13 doubles, four home runs and had 26 RBI in 78 games last year. The former 10th overall pick was chosen by the White Sox in the 2016 first-year player draft.

The six-foot-three, 220-pound catcher carried a .645 on-base, plus-slugging (OPS) rating over his three seasons in Chicago with 17 doubles, a triple and seven home runs across 114 games.

McGuire, also 27, hit .253 with 15 doubles a home run and 10 RBI in 2021. The six-foot, 215-pound athlete from Seattle was chosen 14th overall in the 2013 first-player draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates.