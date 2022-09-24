Doctors advise La Russa to not return this season as White Sox manager
77-year-old left major league club in late August to deal with heart issue
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will not return to the dugout this season.
La Russa, who turns 78 on Oct. 4, had "additional testing and medical procedures over the past week," the major league team said Saturday, and doctors have directed the Hall of Famer to stay away from managing for the rest of the season.
Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting White Sox manager.
La Russa left the White Sox before an Aug. 30 game against Kansas City to deal with a heart issue. He rejoined the club in Oakland on Sept. 11 and flew back to Chicago for a two-game series against Colorado.
La Russa was waiting for clearance to return to the dugout and managing during games. But Chicago had just 11 games left heading into Saturday night's matchup with Detroit.
The White Sox also placed outfielder Luis Robert on the 10-day injured list on Saturday with sprained left wrist. Outfielder Mark Payton was recalled from triple-A Charlotte.
Reliever Joe Kelly was reinstated from the family medical leave list, and left-hander Tanner Banks was optioned to Charlotte.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?