MLB bans Mariners' Tim Beckham 80 games for steroid use
Infielder claims product he received from 'trusted source' was safe to take
Seattle Mariners infielder Tim Beckham has been suspended 80 games as part of baseball's joint drug agreement after testing positive for stanozolol, a banned performance enhancer, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday.
Beckham's suspension is effective immediately and ends his season.
In a statement released through the players' association, Beckham says he took a product from a "trusted source, who had advised it was safe to take. Regrettably, the product was tainted." Beckham says he appealed but an independent arbitrator upheld the suspension.
Beckham was hitting .237 in 88 games this season for Seattle with 15 home runs and 47 runs batted in.
The No. 1 overall draft pick in 2008 was a starter at the beginning of the year but had moved into a utility role over the past couple of months, playing all four infield positions and in left field.
