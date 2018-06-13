Tigers' Miguel Cabrera done for year after rupturing biceps tendon
Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera ruptured a tendon in his left biceps Tuesday in Detroit's game against the Minnesota Twins, and he will undergo season-ending surgery.
Cabrera was hurt while swinging and missing on a third-inning pitch by Twins right-hander Jake Odorizzi.
The 11-time All-Star and two-time American League MVP missed three games from April 30-May 2 due to a left biceps spasm.
He returned to go 1-for-4 on May 3 against the Kansas City Royals, then landed on the disabled list for four weeks due to a right hamstring strain.
Cabrera, 35, is hitting .299 with three homers and 22 RBIs in 38 games this season.
He was 0-for-1 on Tuesday before being replaced by Niko Goodrum.
