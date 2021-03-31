Everything you need to know about the Blue Jays this year

This is an excerpt from The Buzzer, which is CBC Sports' daily email newsletter. Stay up to speed on what's happening in sports by subscribing here.

Toronto opens the 2021 baseball season Thursday at 1 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium. Here's a quick catchup on Canada's only major-league team:

They're not coming back to Canada anytime soon

The Jays announced yesterday that they're extending their stay in Dunedin, Fla., through at least their May 14-24 homestand. They still want to return to Toronto at some point this year. But if Canadian government restrictions don't soften, they'll continue playing their home games in the States — either in Dunedin or, if Florida gets too hot and humid, in Buffalo.

Two key new players should bolster the lineup

Toronto's big off-season catch was slugging centre-fielder George Springer, who it lured from Houston with the richest contract ($150 million US over six years) in team history.

The 31-year-old leadoff man won the World Series MVP award in 2017 and averaged 31 home runs in the last four full seasons. But he's out for a bit due to an oblique strain.

New second baseman Marcus Semien, 30, will be in the Opening Day lineup and looking to recapture his form from 2019, when he hit 33 homers for Oakland and finished third in AL MVP voting.

Springer and Semien join a talented young team

Corner outfielders Lourdes Gurriel Jr., and Teoscar Hernández are both coming off excellent seasons and are still on the right side of 30. Ideally, 22-year-old Alejandro Kirk can soon take over at catcher after hitting very well in his cameo appearance last year.

But the Jays' future (and present) hinges on their three core young guys.

A big year by a smaller Vladimir Guerrero Jr., would be huge for the Jays. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Shortstop Bo Bichette, 23, should be a line-drive machine again after a knee injury sapped him of his power last year. Cavan Biggio, 25, is a good hitter who can steal bases and play almost anywhere on the field.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., though, could ultimately be the make-or-break guy. The 22-year-old hasn't lived up to the massive hype yet. But he's still very young, very talented, and he's in better shape now. If Guerrero becomes the all-star-calibre slugger everyone expects, he can push the Jays to the next level.

The pitching looks a little shaky

Opening Day starter Hyun Jin Ryu is a legit ace who finished third in AL Cy Young voting last year. Behind him are a lot of journeymen and question marks.

The Jays hope prospect Nate Pearson can become the No. 2 guy after he showed flashes as a rookie, but he's hurt again (strained groin).

The bullpen is pretty deep, but Toronto's gamble on closer Kirby Yates went bust. The one-time 41-save man suffered a season-ending elbow injury in spring training, leaving the job up to a committee that could be led by Canadian righty Jordan Romano.

Another post-season trip is in reach

Last year's was a product of the field temporarily expanding from five teams to eight in each league.

The added randomness of a 60-game season may have helped too, as the Jays gave up more runs than they scored.

But they're a good, young team that made some solid additions, and there are objective reasons to think they can make the playoffs in a normal season.

Fangraphs' projection model has Toronto finishing 88-74 — seven games behind the Yankees in the AL East, but good enough to claim the top AL wild-card spot from a tightly packed handful of contenders.

The Jays are also trendy in the betting market, which has them as the No. 3 favourite to win the AL pennant, behind the Yankees and White Sox.