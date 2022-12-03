Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
MLB·Updated

Rangers sign free-agent ace Jacob deGrom to 5-year, $185M US contract

Free-agent ace Jacob deGrom and the Texas Rangers agreed to a five-year contract Friday. The two-time Cy Young Award winner leaves the New York Mets after nine seasons — the past two shortened by injuries.

2-time Cy Young Award winner leaves Mets after 9 seasons

The Associated Press ·
Newly signed Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom, seen with the Mets on Sept. 7, helped New York reach the playoffs before opting out of his contract to become a free agent. (Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Free-agent ace Jacob deGrom and the Texas Rangers agreed to a $185 million US, five-year contract Friday.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner leaves the New York Mets after nine seasons — the past two shortened by injuries.

After making his first start last season in early August, deGrom went 5-4 with a 3.08 ERA in 11 outings. He helped the Mets reach the playoffs, then opted out of his contract to become a free agent.

Texas announced the signing Friday night after the 34-year-old deGrom passed his physical. A person with direct knowledge of the deal disclosed the financial terms to The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the club did not announce those details.

"We are thrilled that Jacob deGrom has decided to become a Texas Ranger," executive vice president and general manager Chris Young said in a statement. "Over a number of seasons, Jacob has been a standout major league pitcher, and he gives us a dominant performer at the top of our rotation. One of our primary goals this offseason is to strengthen our starting pitching, and we are adding one of the best."

Texas went 68-94 last season and then hired Bruce Bochy as its new manager. The Rangers' six straight losing seasons are their worst skid since the franchise moved from Washington in 1972.

The Rangers were big spenders in free agency last offseason, signing Corey Seager ($325 million, 10 years) and second baseman Marcus Semien ($175 million, seven years).

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now