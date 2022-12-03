Rangers sign free-agent ace Jacob deGrom to 5-year, $185M US contract
2-time Cy Young Award winner leaves Mets after 9 seasons
Free-agent ace Jacob deGrom and the Texas Rangers agreed to a $185 million US, five-year contract Friday.
The two-time Cy Young Award winner leaves the New York Mets after nine seasons — the past two shortened by injuries.
Texas announced the signing Friday night after the 34-year-old deGrom passed his physical. A person with direct knowledge of the deal disclosed the financial terms to The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the club did not announce those details.
"We are thrilled that Jacob deGrom has decided to become a Texas Ranger," executive vice president and general manager Chris Young said in a statement. "Over a number of seasons, Jacob has been a standout major league pitcher, and he gives us a dominant performer at the top of our rotation. One of our primary goals this offseason is to strengthen our starting pitching, and we are adding one of the best."
Texas went 68-94 last season and then hired Bruce Bochy as its new manager. The Rangers' six straight losing seasons are their worst skid since the franchise moved from Washington in 1972.
The Rangers were big spenders in free agency last offseason, signing Corey Seager ($325 million, 10 years) and second baseman Marcus Semien ($175 million, seven years).
