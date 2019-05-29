Blue Jays reliever Ryan Tepera could be sidelined through all-star break

Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Ryan Tepera on Wednesday announced via Twitter he underwent a surgical procedure for an elbow impingement.

Tepera, who is 0-2 with a 6.55 earned-run average in 12 relief appearances this season, could be out for another month and possibly not be available until after the all-star break.

He was placed on the injured list May 21 because of bone spurs.

"He was trying to pitch through it and he just couldn't get it going, according to him," Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said at the time the IL stint was announced. "He was still throwing 94 [miles per hour] so it was tough to tell."

Tepera, in his fifth season in the Blue Jays' bullpen, has a 3.65 ERA in 205 career appearances.

The former 19th-round draft pick in 2009 was coming off a 2018 season in which he made 68 appearances with a 3.62 ERA and seven of his 10 career saves.