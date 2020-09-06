Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez to have MRI after experiencing left rib cage stiffness

Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is expected to miss "serious time" with an injury, according to the Toronto Sun, while the team says he will have his left rib cage examined further after experiencing stiffness.

Hernandez highlighted a three-hit performance on Saturday by belting his team-leading 14th homer in the second inning of a 9-8 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

The Toronto Sun reported Hernandez injured himself during the game while swinging the bat. He played all nine innings and went 3-for-5 with three runs scored.

The 27-year-old leads the club in batting average (.308), hits (45), total bases (93) and runs batted in (27). His 27 runs scored are just two behind Cavan Biggio for the club lead.

Teoscar Hernandez has had impressive tools for a while. Tonight they're impossible to miss:<br>•2nd inning: 442-foot homer<br>•3rd inning: sprints over to make diving catch in RCF gap<br>•4th inning: perfect throw to nab Chavis at 3B —@bnicholsonsmith

Hernandez is batting .245 with 74 homers and 180 RBI in 366 major league games with the Houston Astros and Blue Jays.