Rowdy Tellez added to Blue Jays' opening-round playoff roster after injury recovery
Pitchers Roark, Yamaguchi, Zeuch fail to make 28-player cut for series against Rays
The Toronto Blue Jays included slugger Rowdy Tellez on the team's 28-man roster for their best-of-three wild-card series against the Tampa Bay Rays.
The first baseman hasn't played since suffering a right knee strain three weeks ago. Tellez was activated from the 10-day injured list Monday.
Matt Shoemaker was scheduled to start for the visiting Blue Jays in Tuesday's series opener at Tropicana Field at 5 p.m. ET. Game 2 was set for Wednesday and Game 3, if necessary, would be played Thursday.
Tellez had eight homers and 23 runs batted in over 35 games in the regular season.
Right-handed reliever Jordan Romano of Markham, Ont., who has been on the IL for a month with a finger strain, was not on the list.
Pitchers T.J. Zeuch, Shun Yamaguchi and Tanner Roark also did not make the cut for this round.
