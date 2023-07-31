Taylor Ward has facial fractures from Alek Manoah pitch, might miss rest of season

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward was placed on the 60-day injured list with facial fractures on Sunday, a day after he was hit by a 91-mile-per-hour pitch from Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah.

Ward was taken to a Toronto hospital after being struck in the fifth inning of Saturday's 6-1 loss and released that evening.

"That's probably the worst feeling ever," Manoah said. "Definitely want to pray for him and his family. That's the last thing you want to do, no matter the situation, no matter the team, no matter anything. I feel really bad about it. I'll definitely be looking to see how he's doing."

Scary moment as Taylor Ward takes an Alek Manoah pitch up high. <a href="https://t.co/4BJZ77GCgA">pic.twitter.com/4BJZ77GCgA</a> —@Sportsnet

Before Sunday's game, Angels manager Phil Nevin said Ward did not have vision damage. Surgery is an option for Ward, but no decision has been made.

It was not clear when Ward would be able to return to California. The Angels play a three-game series at Atlanta this week before returning home Thursday to host Seattle.

To replace Ward, the Angels selected the contract of infielder Kevin Padlo from triple-A Salt Lake.

Batting with the bases loaded, Ward was hit by a 2-0 pitch from Manoah. The ball appeared to strike Ward next to his next left eye, knocking off his batting helmet.

Plate umpire Andy Fletcher motioned to the Angels' dugout for the trainer as Ward went down, blood running down his face. Angels staff rushed to the plate and held a towel to Ward's face. After a couple of minutes, Ward got to his feet and left the field on a cart. His left eye appeared to be swollen shut.

A six-year veteran who has spent his entire career with the Angels, Ward is batting .253 in 97 games this season with 14 home runs and 47 runs batted in.