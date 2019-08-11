Tanaka twirls 8-inning gem to give Yankees series split in Toronto
Veteran pitcher limits Blue Jays to 3 hits, Chapman shuts door in 9th for 31st save
Masahiro Tanaka silenced the Blue Jays productive offence with a three-hitter and the visiting New York Yankees beat Toronto 1-0 Sunday to split a four-game series.
Tanaka (8-6) blanked the Blue Jays with four strikeouts and never allowed a runner to reach second base in his 94-pitch (66 for strikes), eight-plus innings. He left game after surrendering a lead-off single to left from Brandon Drury.
Closer Aroldis Chapman finished the game for the Yankees. He got pinch-hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to hit into a double play on the 13th pitch of his at-bat. One of Guerrero's foul balls hit off the facing of the fifth deck, 20 feet left of the left-field foul pole.
Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette drove a single into left field for his second hit of the game, but Chapman stuck out Cavan Biggio to end the game.
Blue Jays starter Trent Thornton (4-8) was perfect through four innings. He retired the first 12 batters he faced, striking out six, getting three Yankees to fly out and three more on groundball outs.
Critical double play
Thornton loaded the bases in the sixth after a one-out walk to leadoff hitter D.J. LeMahieu, an infield hit from Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez getting hit in the left arm.
But Thornton escaped the jam with a hard hit grounder to first baseman Justin Smoak, who fired home to get LeMahieu. Smoak then nabbed catcher Reese McGuire's return throw at first for a critical double play.
Sam Gaviglio relieved Thornton to begin the seventh inning. The Blue Jays starter threw 89 pitches in his effort, 53 for strikes, and yielded only three hits. Gaviglio gave up two hits in his three innings.
He was sharp against Toronto, however. He only allowed four runners to reach first base. Bichette led off the game with an infield hit after Urshela bobbled Bichette's slow chopper. Smoak reached base on an error from Yankees second baseman LeMahieu in the second inning.
Smoak also drilled a single to leadoff the eighth inning, but he was forced out at second on a ground ball from Hernandez to LeMahieu. Tanaka then coaxed Derek Fisher into hitting into a double play to end the inning and his day.
Notes
Reliever Jason Adam, who picked up his first major league win in the Blue Jays' come-from-behind 5-4 victory on Saturday, was optioned to triple-A Buffalo on Sunday to make room for newcomer Neil Ramirez. The 30-year-old Ramirez signed a minor-league deal with the Blue Jays last Tuesday after being released by the Cleveland Indians on Aug. 2.
