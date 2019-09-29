Smoak drives in 3 runs in potential swan song as Blue Jays top Rays
Toronto closes out season with 5th-worst record in majors
Justin Smoak hit a pair of doubles and drove in three runs in what was likely his final game as a Blue Jay, and Toronto ended its season with a 8-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.
Smoak, a pending free agent who's spent the last five seasons in Toronto, doubled in Rowdy Tellez in the seventh inning for a 7-1 lead before being replaced by a pinch runner.
He was greeted with hugs from teammates and manager Charlie Montoyo at the dugout steps as he left the field.
Smoak's first double of the game plated a pair in the first inning to give the Blue Jays a quick 2-0 lead.
Teoscar Hernandez hit a three-run homer and Breyvic Valera also went deep for Toronto (67-95).
Ji-Man Choi homered for the Rays (96-66) and Jesus Aguilar and Guillermo Heredia drove in a run apiece.
