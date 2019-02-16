Canada's Jameson Taillon gets opening day start for Pirates
Right-hander, who won 14 games with 3.20 ERA last season, faces Reds on March 28
Jameson Taillon will be the Pittsburgh Pirates' opening-day starter.
The right-hander will pitch March 28 against the Reds at Cincinnati, manager Clint Hurdle said Saturday. It will be the first opening-day start of Taillon's four-year career.
Taillon was 14-10 with a 3.20 earned-run average in 32 starts last season.
Chris Archer will start the home opener April 1 against the St. Louis Cardinals.
5th starter yet to be named
"We put two men in play to represent the club and get us out of the blocks well in the first four games of the season," Hurdle said.
Trevor Williams and Joe Musgrove will pitch the second and third games at Cincinnati. The Pirates are undecided on a fifth starter.
Born in Winter Haven, Fla., to Canadian parents and raised in Texas, Taillon holds dual citizenship.
Also, many of his immediate and extended family members also call Canada home.
Comments
