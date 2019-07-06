Stroman injury leaves Blue Jays without a representative in MLB All-Star Game

New York Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka, Pittsburgh closer Felipe Vazquez and Milwaukee right-hander Brandon Woodruff have been added to the rosters for Tuesday's All-Star Game.

They replace Toronto's Marcus Stroman, who has a strained pectoral muscle; Arizona pitcher Zack Greinke, who will be attending to a personal matter; and Brewers closer Josh Hader, who has back stiffness.

The move leaves the Blue Jays without a player in Tuesday's All-Star Game, although Jays rookie Vlad Guerrero Jr. will participate in MLB's Home Run Derby on Monday.

Guerrero Jr. will be looking to follow in his father Vlad Guerrero's footsteps, as he won the Home Run Derby in 2007.

Tanaka was selected for the 2014 AL team but didn't pitch because of a right elbow injury.

"It will be a great thing if I can actually pitch in the game," Tanaka said through a translator. "When you look at your baseball career, it would be something that I can be proud of."

A smiling Tanaka said he was surprised by the announcement.

"Everything happened so fast," Tanaka said. "Obviously I'm very happy. This time around I get to actually go there and be part of the celebration."

Tanaka is 5-5 with a 3.86 ERA in 18 starts.

Stroman, mentioned in trade speculation, was scratched from his scheduled start Thursday due to a strained left pectoral muscle.

Charlie Montoyo says he phoned AL manager Alex Cora this morning and told him Marcus Stroman won’t be pitching in ASG. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BlueJays?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BlueJays</a> —@ShiDavidi

Vazquez, who entered Saturday with 19 saves, becomes an All-Star for the second straight season.

Woodruff, a first-time All-Star, is 10-3 with a 3.91 ERA.

New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres, Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts, Cleveland right-hander Shane Bieber, Oakland right-hander Liam Hendriks, Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy and Minnesota right-hander Jose Berrios were added previously.

They replace Tampa Bay right-hander Charlie Morton and second baseman Brandon Lowe, Texas left-hander Mike Minor, Los Angeles Angels second baseman Tommy La Stella, Texas outfielder Hunter Pence, Minnesota right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Washington third baseman Anthony Rendon.

Lowe was a replacement for La Stella.