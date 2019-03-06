Red Sox knuckleballer Steven Wright barred 80 games for PED use
Boston Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright has been suspended for 80 games following a positive test for human growth hormone. A year ago, he accepted a 15-game suspension in spring training under the league's domestic violence policy.
Pitcher only 2nd player to test positive for growth hormone under MLB program
Boston Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright has been suspended for 80 games following a positive test for human growth hormone.
Major League Baseball made the announcement Wednesday, the latest in a series of setbacks for the 34-year-old knuckleball pitcher.
Wright accepted a 15-game suspension in spring training last year under the league's domestic violence policy.
The commissioner's office says he tested positive for Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide 2 (GHRP-2).
Timeline: Wright was informed of positive test during winter. Appealed, informed team in camp. Found out he lost his appeal last night.—@ChrisCotillo
The only other player to test positive for growth hormone under the big league program was Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Josh Ravin in 2016.
MLB and the players' association agreed to blood testing for HGH before the 2013 season.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.