World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg opts out of contract with Nationals: reports
31-year-old right-hander just completed 3rd season of a 7-year, $175M US deal
World Series Most Valuable Player Stephen Strasburg has opted out of the final four years and $100 million US of his contract with the Washington Nationals, multiple media outlets reported Saturday night.
Strasburg just completed the third season of a seven-year, $175 million contract signed in May 2016. Agent Scott Boras has been known to encourage his clients to strike when they have the leverage.
Earlier this week, Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said he didn't know how things would play out.
"I'm not sure. We haven't spoken at all about it," Rizzo said regarding whether Strasburg will opt out. "We did not want to speak about it. I haven't spoken to his agent about it. We'll certainly be communicating diligently over the next couple of days, seeing what he's going to do."
Strasburg was 18-6 with a 3.32 ERA and 251 strikeouts in 209 innings in 2019, leading the NL in wins and innings. The three-time All-Star is 112-58 with a 3.17 ERA and 1,695 strikeouts in 239 starts with the Nationals since 2010. They made him the top overall pick in the 2009 draft.
