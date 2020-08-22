Nationals ace Stephen Strasburg to have season-ending hand surgery

Stephen Strasburg's season is over.

The Washington Nationals transferred the star right-hander to the 60-day disabled list Saturday. Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Strasburg will undergo carpal tunnel surgery next week.

Strasburg, last year's World Series MVP, was first placed on the injured list Aug. 15 with carpal tunnel neuritis of the right hand.

"Hopefully surgery goes well," Martinez said. "The biggest thing is that surgery relieves anything he has and he's able to rehab and come back strong next spring training. Long-term goal, that's what we're hoping for."

The condition was diagnosed after a visit with a nerve specialist, and Martinez said Strasburg will have the surgery next week. The goal is for him to be ready to start spring training in 2021.

Strasburg, 32, is in the first season of a seven-year, $245 million US contract with the Nationals. He has a 0-1 record with a 10.80 earned-run average in two starts and made just 16 pitches in a start against Baltimore on Aug. 14. He was placed on the injured list the following day.

"He took a shot; obviously it didn't work," Martinez said. "He probably could have taken another shot but we just needed to get it fixed. We don't want to prolong anything."

The move allowed Washington to add right-hander Wil Crowe to the 40-man roster. Crowe, a second-round pick in the 2017 draft, will make his major league debut by starting the second game of the Nationals' doubleheader on Saturday against the Miami Marlins. Crowe will serve as Washington's 29th man.

Strasburg was key to the Nationals' run through the playoffs last season. In the post-season, he produced a 5-0 record in six appearances (five starts), defeating the Houston Astros twice as the Nationals won their first World Series championship. He was named MVP of the series.

Strasburg had an 18-6 record with a 3.32 ERA in 33 regular-season starts last season. He led the National League in wins and innings (209) while striking out 251.

The three-time all-star owns a 112-59 mark with a 3.19 ERA in 241 career starts, all with the Nationals. The San Diego State product was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 draft.