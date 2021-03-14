Springer, Bauer, Lindor lead list of big names on new MLB teams
3-time all-star OF joins young Blue Jays' sluggers Guerrero Jr., Bichette, Hernandez
George Springer, Trevor Bauer and Francisco Lindor are wearing blue now.
Springer received the biggest contract in the off-season from the Toronto Blue Jays. Bauer got the most money per season from the Los Angeles Dodgers. Lindor was traded to the New York Mets in a six-player deal.
The three star players headline a list of big names on new teams.
Springer, a three-time all-star outfielder and 2017 World Series MVP with Houston, signed a team-record six-year, $150-million US contract with the Blue Jays in January. He joined a roster that includes young sluggers Vladimir Guerrero and Bo Bichette, plus Cavan Biggio, Teoscar Hernandez and Lourdes Gurriel, Jr.
Bauer, who won the National League Cy Young Award last season with Cincinnati, signed a three-year, $102-million deal with the Dodgers last month. The reigning World Series champions already had a pair of Cy Young Award winners in Clayton Kershaw and David Price.
Lindor, a four-time all-star shortstop in Cleveland, was traded along with right-hander Carlos Carrasco to the Mets in January for young infielders Andres Gimenez and Amed Rosario, and two minor league prospects: right-hander Josh Wolf and outfielder Isaiah Greene.
He arrived to spring training with his hair dyed blue, something he also did during his time with the Indians.
"You can see that I am all blued out," Lindor said. "Everything is blue in my life right now -- blue and orange."
Here are five more well-known players in different places:
Nolan Arenado
Arenado hit .300 with a .937 OPS and averaged 40 homers and 124 runs batted in between 2015-19. He led the league in homers three times in that span.
Blake Snell
The 2018 American League Cy Young Award winner was traded from the Tampa Bay Rays to the San Diego Padres for four players in December. The left-hander left the mound with a 1-0 lead in the sixth inning of Game 6 of the World Series, but the bullpen blew it and the Dodgers clinched the title with a 3-1 win.
Snell had a 3.24 earned-run average in 11 starts last season. He was 21-5 with a 1.89 ERA in 2018. The Padres had the second-best record in the NL in 2020, snapping a 13-year post-season drought. But they were swept in the NL division series by the Dodgers.
Snell will anchor a rotation that features newcomers Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove.
Yu Darvish
Darvish has three years and $59 million left on the six-year, $126-million pact he signed with the Cubs before the 2018 season.
Jon Lester
The six-time all-star left-hander signed a one-year deal worth $5 million with the Washington Nationals. Lester is a three-time World Series champion, winning twice with Boston and once with the Cubs.
He's part of a rotation led by three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, 2019 World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg and lefty Patrick Corbin.
Jackie Bradley Jr.
The former all-star centre-fielder signed a two-year, $24-million contract with Milwaukee last week after spending his first eight seasons in Boston.
Bradley was a Gold Glove winner in 2018 when the Red Sox won the World Series. He was an all-star in 2016 when he set career highs with 26 homers and 87 RBI.
Milwaukee, which has reached the post-season three straight seasons, also has Christian Yelich and Lorenzo Cain in its outfield.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.