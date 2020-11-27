Sportsnet parts ways with veteran Blue Jays announcer Mike Wilner
Split was announced on Friday
Rogers Sportsnet is parting ways with veteran Toronto Blue Jays radio announcer Mike Wilner.
The broadcaster announced the split on its Twitter feed Friday. A reason wasn't given for the decision.
Sportsnet said Wilner had a "voice that became synonymous with Blue Jays baseball."
Wilner, the Blue Jays' first Toronto-born play-by-play broadcaster, became the full-time radio announcer alongside Ben Wagner prior to the 2019 Major League Baseball season. He also called most of the games in 2018 following the retirement of longtime announcer Jerry Howarth.
Prior to joining the broadcast booth full-time, he served as a backup announcer and hosted the "Blue Jays Talk" pre- and post-game shows starting in 2002.
Wilmer said on a social media post that "his heart is broken," but added he is grateful for getting a chance to "live an absolute dream."
