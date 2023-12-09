Content
Blue Jays rumours, flight tracking fuel day of speculation over Shohei Ohtani's future

Two-time American League MVP Shohei Ohtani still has not signed with a team despite a day filled with online speculation including reports of a deal and Toronto Blue Jays fans tracking a plane they believed he was on.

Day finishes as it started, with no official word on superstar's final landing spot

A private jet with its staircase descended as two airport workers walk next to it.
A private jet incorrectly believed to be carrying MLB free agent Shohei Ohtani to Toronto is pictured at Pearson airport on Friday. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

The speculation frenzy on Friday was fuelled by rumours posted online and to social media, as well as an intense desire to find out which club the star Japanese baseball player is going to sign with.

It started with a message posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, where a veteran Major League Baseball reporter claimed Ohtani had decided to sign with Toronto, rejecting the Los Angeles Dodgers.

That was followed with reports and counter-reports that Ohtani was on his way to Toronto, or was not on his way to Toronto, or that the Jays had not been informed of his final decision.

Social media users tracked what they thought could be the star's flight to Toronto, only for the CBC to report that the individual aboard was Canadian businessman Robert Herjavec — not a prospective designated hitter.

The day finished as it started, with no official word on Ohtani's final landing spot.

