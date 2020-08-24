Skip to Main Content
Jays' Shoemaker out with lat strain, Pearson to get 2nd opinion on elbow injury
MLB

Jays' Shoemaker out with lat strain, Pearson to get 2nd opinion on elbow injury

The Blue Jays have three starting pitchers on the injured list after Trent Thornton was placed on the 10-day IL with right shoulder inflammation. Matt Shoemaker is week-to-week with a lat strain and Nate Pearson is getting a second opinion on his elbow tightness.

Fellow pitcher Trent Thornton placed on IL as team scrambles for starters this week

The Canadian Press ·
The Blue Jays will be without pitchers Matt Shoemaker, left, and Nate Pearson, right, for the foreseeable future as they deal with lat and elbow injuries, respectively. (Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays have three starting pitchers on the injured list after Trent Thornton was placed on the 10-day IL with right shoulder inflammation on Monday.

The Blue Jays also announced Monday that right-hander Matt Shoemaker is week-to-week with a lat strain and right-hander Nate Pearson (right elbow tightness) is getting a second medical opinion.

Trent Thornton is on the 10-day IL with right shoulder inflammation after leaving his start Sunday after one inning. (Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

A lat strain extends from the top of the hip to the lower six thoracic vertebrae in the middle of the back and up to the top of the humerus bone at the front of the shoulder.

The pitching injuries leave the Blue Jays scrambling for starters. The team has not announced starting pitchers for games on Wednesday or Friday.

Left-hander Travis Bergen had his contract selected to the active roster Monday after Thornton's injury was announced.

To make room for Bergen on the 40-man roster, left-hander Thomas Pannone was designated for assignment.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now