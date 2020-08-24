Jays' Shoemaker out with lat strain, Pearson to get 2nd opinion on elbow injury
Fellow pitcher Trent Thornton placed on IL as team scrambles for starters this week
The Toronto Blue Jays have three starting pitchers on the injured list after Trent Thornton was placed on the 10-day IL with right shoulder inflammation on Monday.
The Blue Jays also announced Monday that right-hander Matt Shoemaker is week-to-week with a lat strain and right-hander Nate Pearson (right elbow tightness) is getting a second medical opinion.
A lat strain extends from the top of the hip to the lower six thoracic vertebrae in the middle of the back and up to the top of the humerus bone at the front of the shoulder.
The pitching injuries leave the Blue Jays scrambling for starters. The team has not announced starting pitchers for games on Wednesday or Friday.
Left-hander Travis Bergen had his contract selected to the active roster Monday after Thornton's injury was announced.
To make room for Bergen on the 40-man roster, left-hander Thomas Pannone was designated for assignment.
