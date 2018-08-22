Set-to with a suitcase sent embarrassed Aaron Sanchez to DL

Aaron Sanchez was reluctant to share how he hurt the middle finger on his pitching hand when it happened two months ago.

Now that he's poised to return to the major league mound, he's ready to put the freak injury behind him.

The Blue Jays right-hander has been on the disabled list since June 23 with a contusion on the finger, which happened when he got it stuck in his luggage during the team's trip to Los Angeles.

"I didn't want to say it then because I saw (Royals catcher) Salvador Perez go down with the same injury and I didn't want to get laughed at and it was probably none of (the media's) business how it happened," Sanchez said before Toronto's game against the Orioles at Rogers Centre on Wednesday afternoon.

"It got stuck in my suitcase and it started falling. It happened all in a span of about 30 seconds. I said 'ow,' and my knuckle got super fat. I pitched that day, probably didn't help, but it was the first time I was going to pitch in front of my family as a professional and I wanted to see what I could do."

Sanchez, a native of Barstow, Calif., lasted just one inning in that start against the Angels, allowing two runs, two hits and one walk.

Sanchez has been hampered by finger injuries over the past couple seasons. He was limited to just eight starts (36 innings) because of a nagging blister in 2017.

Sanchez made 15 starts this season before hitting the DL. The 2016 American League earned-run average leader is 3-5 with a 4.52 ERA this year.

The 26-year-old is to throw a side session Thursday. If that goes well, he will likely start Saturday, a Blue Jays home game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Jays open 2019 season March 28

The Blue Jays will open the 2019 season on March 28 against visiting Detroit.

The Jays will also mark 30 years at Rogers Centre when they host the New York Yankees on June 5, the anniversary of the first game at the ballpark then known as SkyDome.

The season starts March 20-21 in Tokyo with a series between the Oakland Athletics and Seattle Mariners.

The domestic Opening Day is scheduled for March 28, the earliest in MLB history excluding special season openers abroad.