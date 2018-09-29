Yankees' Sabathia appeals 5-game ban for hitting Rays' Sucre with pitch
Any suspension would be applied to next season
New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia was suspended five games Saturday for hitting a Tampa Bay batter, a penalty that won't take effect until next year.
The Yankees will host Oakland in the AL wild-card game on Wednesday.
Sabathia was penalized for hitting Rays catcher Jesus Sucre in the leg leading off the bottom of the sixth inning at Tropicana Field on Thursday. The 38-year-old lefty was ejected, and the benches cleared.
"It is what it is," Sabathia said after the Yankees' 8-5 win at Boston. "Everybody saw what happened."
Sabathia was cruising with a big lead when he got tossed. He needed two more innings to trigger a $500,000 US bonus for pitching 155 innings this season.
Rays pitcher also suspended
In the fifth, Sabathia hit Jake Bauers in the wrist with a pitch. In the top of the sixth, Rays pitcher Andrew Kittredge threw up-and-in to Yankees catcher Austin Romine.
Kittredge was suspended three games and fined. Sabathia also was fined an undisclosed amount.
Asked if it bothered him that Kittredge's penalty was shorter, Sabathia said, "Yeah, kind of."
"Whatever, it is what it is. It's behind us. It's over. We'll just move on," he said.
Kittredge said it was likely he would appeal after talking it over with his agent. The regular season ends Sunday.
"Figured this would be a possibility. I'm a little disappointed, obviously. I guess I'm not overly surprised," he said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.