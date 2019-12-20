Ex-Blue Jay Ryan Tepera heading to Cubs on 1-year deal
The Cubs and reliever Ryan Tepera agreed Friday to a one-year deal that pays a $900,000 US salary while in the major leagues.
The 32-year-old right-hander is 12-11 with a 3.64 ERA and 10 saves over five seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays. He was limited to 23 appearances last season because of a right elbow impingement that sidelined him from mid-May through August and finished 0-2 with a 4.98 ERA.
Tepera gets a $300,000 salary while in the minors.
Chicago went 84-78 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
