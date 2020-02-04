Phillies to retire late Roy Halladay's No. 34 on perfect game anniversary

The Philadelphia Phillies will retire the late Hall of Fame pitcher Roy Halladay's No. 34 this season.

The Phillies will pay tribute to Halladay on May 29, 2020, the 10th anniversary of his perfect game against the Marlins. It was the 20th perfect game in MLB history.

Halladay was 40 when he was killed in a plane crash in November 2017.

Halladay went 203-105 with a 3.38 earned-run average and 2,117 strikeouts over his career with Toronto and Philadelphia. He was 3-2 with a 2.37 ERA in five post-season starts, all with the Phillies.

"Roy Halladay made an indelible mark on Phillies history with so many spectacular moments, including his perfect game and postseason no-hitter," Phillies executive vice president David Buck said in a news release Tuesday. "His impact on the game was evident by his induction into the Hall of Fame.

"We are honoured to have Roy join an elite group of players to have their numbers retired by the Phillies."

He joined Don Larsen (1956) of the New York Yankees as the only pitchers to throw a no-hitter in the post-season. Halladay opened the 2010 National League Division Series with one against the Cincinnati Reds in his first career playoff start.

He spent his last four seasons in Philadelphia after 12 seasons with the Blue Jays from 1998-2009. Halladay won Cy Young Awards in 2003 with the Blue Jays and in 2010 with the Phillies. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019.

A statue of Halladay will also be unveiled that night at the stadium's third-base plaza.

Halladay's number will be the seventh retired by the Phillies, along with Richie Ashburn (1), Robin Roberts (36), Steve Carlton (32), Mike Schmidt (20), Jim Bunning (14) and Jackie Robinson (42).

