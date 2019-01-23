No team logo for Roy Halladay's plaque in Hall of Fame, widow says
Roy Halladay's widow says his Hall of Fame plaque will not include a Toronto Blue Jays or a Philadelphia Phillies logo on the cap.
New entrant played for both Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies
"He was a Major League Baseball player and that's how we want him to be remembered," Brandy Halladay told Sportsnet on Wednesday, the day after the late pitcher was voted into the Hall of Fame, in his first year of eligibility.
NBC Sports Philadelphia said the family made the decision out of respect to Toronto and Philadelphia, "two cities he loved."
Halladay, who died in a plane crash in 2017 at age 40, played 12 seasons with the Blue Jays (1998-2009) and four seasons with the Phillies (2010-13). He won a Cy Young Award with each team.
WATCH | Roy Halladay elected to Baseball Hall of Fame:
Comments
